The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host a day-long series of events on New Year’s Day 2020: the Ninth Annual Hair of the Dog 5k/10k Run and the 24th Annual Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimos.

Attendees can ring in the New Year with these family-friendly events which support local charities and students through nonprofits that provide grants and scholarships. This year’s grant beneficiary is the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.

The Hair of the Dog race starts on Parkwood and Atlantic Avenues in downtown Bethany Beach and ends at the Bandstand on the Boardwalk. The 10k starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5k start at 10 a.m. Both races are time chipped by Races2Run with the 10k finishers receiving medals. The event features overall and age group awards, plus a 5k walk/run with a leashed-dog division. A post-race party is to be held at Mango’s, 97 Garfield Parkway, with chili provided by local restaurants.

The 24th Annual Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimos, presented by the Cottage Café and Bethany Boathouse, features a family-friendly plunge at noon and warm up post- plunge at The Cottage Café, 33034 Coastal Highway, with DJ Bump. The post-plunge celebration kicks off with an awards ceremony recognizing the largest team, the best costume/theme and the team that raises the most pledges for the Captain William Murray Scholarship. The scholarship honors Bill Murray, an active community member who was integral in starting the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. The scholarship is awarded annually to a student with strong academics and an equally strong passion for community service.

All participants who register by Dec. 8 are guaranteed an event tech shirt.

Local businesses are encouraged to be part of the fun. Sponsorship are available. Volunteers are needed, and residents and guests are encouraged to participate. No experience is needed and all interests are welcome. Students who need service hours are also encouraged. Sign up at qrcf.org/volunteers.

For more, visit hairofthedogrun.com.