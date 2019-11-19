Nov. 23 is the last day of the Historic Lewes Farmers Market for the season, and the last Saturday to purchase fresh produce, baked goods and more for Thanksgiving.

The market is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Richard Shields Elementary School, 910 Shields Ave.

The market continues its food drive for Casa San Francisco in Milton. Casa San Francisco offers an emergency shelter providing housing and three daily meals for up to 12 adults for a maximum of 30 days, a food cooperative helping families and individuals stretch their limited incomes by providing a supplemental bag of groceries once every month, and an emergency food pantry stocked with donated food for persons who are in crisis and cannot buy food.

The market continues to "glean" — gather donated food from vendors — to give to Casa San Francisco, and customers can help with this. Customers can purchase something fresh from a vendor and bring it to the HLFM table at the market to donate to the food bank. Specific nonperishable items requested include spaghetti sauce, pasta, peanut butter, jams and jellies, canned fruits/vegetables/soups, boxed cereal, powdered or shelf stable milk, rice and beans. These items may also be brought to the HLFM Table at the market.

Farmers and producers will offer Romanesco, acorn squash, Brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fennel, beets, carrots, sweet potatoes, radishes, white and orange cauliflower, cabbages, onions, lettuces, and fall greens such as mustard greens, Swiss chard, spinach and collard greens, along with apples, mushrooms, chicken, pork, oysters, freshly-laid eggs, breads, pastries, pies, milk, eggnog, cider, yogurt, butter, flowers for the table and fall and Christmas wreaths for the door.

The market continues its SNAP/EBT Food Stamps program. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

The 2020 Market will open May 2 at George H.P. Smith Park.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.