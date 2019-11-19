More than three times as many home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day as on a typical day of the year, according to the latest U.S. Home Cooking Fires report recently released by the National Fire Protection Association.

The report shows there were 1,600 reported home cooking fires on Thanksgiving 2017, reflecting a 238% increase over the daily average. Unattended cooking was the leading cause of these fires.

“With people preparing multiple dishes, often with lots of guests and other distractions in and around the kitchen, it’s easy to see why the number of home cooking fires increases so dramatically,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy. “Fortunately, the vast majority of cooking fires are highly preventable with a little added awareness, and by taking simple steps to minimize those risks.”

According to the NFPA report, cooking is the leading cause of home fires year-round, accounting for almost half of all US home fires — 49% — and reported home fire injuries — 45%. Cooking is the second-leading cause of home fire deaths, accounting for 22% of all fire deaths. The report also shows that less progress has been made in reducing deaths from home cooking fires than deaths from most other fire causes. There were more cooking fire deaths in 2013-2017 than in 1980-1984, despite total home fire deaths falling by 46% over the period.

Following are tips and recommendations from NFPA for cooking safely this Thanksgiving:

— Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Some types of cooking, especially those that involve frying or sautéing with oil, need continuous attention.

— When cooking a turkey, stay in the home and check on it regularly.

— Make use of timers to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cooking times.

— Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers and towels at least three feet away from the cooking area.

— Avoid long sleeves and hanging fabrics that could come in contact with a heat source.

— Always cook with a lid beside the pan. In case of a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time. Never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on the fire.

— For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once confident the fire is completely out, standing to the when opening it. If there are any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance.

— Keep children at least three feet away from the stove. Kids should also stay away from hot foods and liquids, as steam or splash from these items could cause severe burns.

In addition, NFPA strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers, as these can lead to severe burns, injuries and property damage. For a safe alternative, NFPA recommends grocery stores, food retailers and restaurants that sell deep-fried turkey.

For more, visit bit.ly/2pBNY6U.