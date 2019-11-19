Both northbound left turn lanes from U.S. 13 to Denneys Road are closed for six weeks.

Drivers traveling north on U.S. Route 13 cannot turn left onto West Denneys Road for the next six weeks starting Nov. 19, due to construction for the sewer project.

West Denneys Road will be closed from Route 13 to the Delaware Technical Community College entrance road for four weeks.

Only local traffic can go from McKee Road (Route 15) to West Denneys Road.

Traffic can only access Delaware Technical Community College by Scarborough Road.

These turn lanes and roads may be closed longer since the construction is weather permitting.

For more about the project, visit http://www.co.kent.de.us/sewerproject.