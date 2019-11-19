The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will host a “Celebration of Charlotte King” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Friendship Baptist Church, 500 W. Fourth St., Lewes.

Having recently received the America Civil Liberties Union’s 2019 Kandler Award, King is a founder and current chair of SDARJ. The award recognizes outstanding citizens who have made an indelible mark on the community as an advocate and defender of civil liberties.

SDARJ was founded in 2015 with a vision to end racism and its corrosive consequences. The non-partisan organization is dedicated to educating, informing and advocating for racial justice, equality and fair opportunity.

For more, visit sdarj.org.