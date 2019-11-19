During the current peak of the 2019-20 deer hunting season, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife reminds hunters that its Sportsmen Against Hunger program is available for hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed those in need.

All donated deer are processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat is distributed to participating charitable groups.

Donated deer can be dropped off at participating private butcher shops as well as self-serve, walk-in coolers maintained by the Division of Fish & Wildlife as listed below. Deer generously donated by deer hunters are processed into ground venison and distributed to charitable groups that provide meals for needy Delawareans.

Last year, the Sportsmen Against Hunger program distributed 19,069 pounds of venison from 639 deer donated by hunters to approximately three dozen food pantries and shelters statewide, which provided more than 76,000 meals to Delawareans in need. Since it began in 1992, the program has provided more than two million such meals.

Participating butcher shops in the Sportsmen Against Hunger program are:

— Townsend Deer Butchering, 1300 Dexter Corner Road, Townsend. Call 378-3268.

— D&J Custom Cutting, 89 Myers Drive, Hartly. Call 492-0323.

— Miller’s Butcher Shop, 577 Morgans Choice Road, Wyoming. Call 697-8278.

— Dave’s Cut ‘Em Up, 6854 Delmar Road, Delmar. Call 381-7257.

Walk-in cooler locations to donate deer for Sportsmen Against Hunger program can be found at:

— Augustine Wildlife Area, 303 North Congress St., Port Penn;

— Little Creek Wildlife Area, 3018 Bayside Drive, Dover;

— Norman G. Wilder Wildlife Area, 782 Kersey Road, Viola;

— Mosquito Control Office, 1161 Airport Road, Milford;

— Redden State Forest Headquarters, 18074 Redden Forest Drive, Georgetown;

— Trap Pond State Park, 33587 Baldcypress Lane, Laurel;

— Gumboro Community Center, 36849 Millsboro Highway, Millsboro; and

— Assawoman Wildlife Area, 37604 Mulberry Landing Road, Frankford.

Hunters donating deer at self-serve, walk-in coolers are asked to call the phone number posted on the cooler so that the deer can be transported for processing in a timely manner. Hunters are reminded that all deer dropped off at a cooler must be field-dressed and registered by the hunter, with the registration number written on the field tag attached to the deer. Coolers are checked frequently, with donated deer taken to participating private butcher shops or the Sussex Correctional Institution’s deer butchering program for processing.

All deer harvested in Delaware, including donated deer, must be registered through the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Hunter and Trapper Registration system. Deer hunters are encouraged to access the system online using a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Hunters who prefer to talk to a live customer service representative can call 855-335-4868. For more on the HTR system visit bit.ly/2zyYqgG.

More information on hunting in Delaware can be found in the 2019-20 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at bit.ly/2YsQb0K and in printed form at DNREC’s Dover licensing desk in the Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, and from license agents statewide.

For more on the Sportsmen Against Hunger Program, including an interactive map of the donation locations, visit bit.ly/2XxR3RR, or call 284-4795 or 735-3600.