The annual Taste of Sposato Wine 5k event, hosted by Sposato Family Vineyards at the Sposato Landscape headquarters in Milton, raised $13,614 this year.

The funds benefit the Sposato Family Vineyards Scholarship, which supports the continued success of agriculture students at Delaware Technical Community College. More than 150 runners and walkers supported this community event, including Sposato’s Argentine Team, and local musician Angelee Gerovasiliou. The event also helped raise awareness of the importance and impacts of Delaware soils.