Six gymnasts from Stick It! Gymnastics of Dover competed in their first ever Level 4 Junior Olympic meet Nov. 9 at West Chester University’s annual Fall Fling meet.

This was their first Junior Olympic meet with the purpose of scoring high enough to compete in Level 5 in the future. This is a change from their previous Xcel track.

“Their hard work certainly paid off by placing first out of seven teams in the all-around team event,” said Head Coach Erica Bates. “The girls went into this competition very well prepared and ready to compete. We are so proud of all their hard work and remind them to always enjoy the journey.”

There were also several individual first and second places among all of the gymnasts. Mackenzie Glick placed first in vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around sweeping all of the categories in her bracket. Trinity Palmer placed second in bars and third in all-around. Aniylah Jones placed second in in vault, floor and all-around. Sophie Rundle placed first in vault, bars, floor and all-around and second in beam. Hayden Buck placed second in bars and all-around. Piper Maroney placed first in vault, bars, floor and all-around.

Stick It!’s full team will compete next at the Turkey Meet hosted by Olympiad Gymnastics on Nov. 23 in Newport.

For more, visit stickitgymnastics.com.