Sussex County property owners who want to learn more about stormwater pond maintenance are invited to attend free workshops being offered in two sessions, at 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., Dec. 5 by the Sussex Conservation District at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Lewes Conference Room, 901 Pilottown Road.

The morning workshop will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and run until noon. The afternoon workshop will begin with registration at 1:30 p.m. and run until 5 p.m.

Stormwater ponds collect surface runoff to manage and help prevent downstream flooding, remove pollutants and settle suspended sediments transported by stormwater. These ponds can add to the aesthetics of a community, and homeowners often pay a premium to be close to these waterfront sites.

The task of maintaining stormwater ponds falls on the property owner. In many cases, the owner is a homeowners’ association or maintenance corporation, whose responsibilities also include open space management. Some associations seek professional support, while others choose to manage them on their own. Other property owners may not even be aware that the ponds require ongoing and sometimes extensive maintenance.

The workshop will provide general information on why stormwater pond management is needed and how to ensure a pond’s proper function for years to come. Many homeowners do not reach out for technical assistance until there is a problem.

Seating is limited and pre-registration is encouraged. To register for a workshop or for more information, call 856-2105 or visit sussexconservation.org.

For more on Delaware’s Sediment and Stormwater Program, which operates within DNREC’s Division of Watershed Stewardship’s Conservation Program Section, visit bit.ly/2D0lyGS.