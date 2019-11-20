35-year-old Bernardo McKinney arrested

The Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit and the Millsboro Police Department recently concluded a drug investigation with an arrest.

Through their investigation, police say they learned that 35-year-old Bernardo McKinney, of Millsboro, was distributing illegal narcotics in the area. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for McKinney’s residence on Kendall Street, at the Cloverleaf Apartments. Police found his 16-year-old son at the residence. Found during the execution of the search warrant was 186 bags of heroin (approximately 1.302 grams), approximately 14.84 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 4.78 grams of marijuana, over $1,900 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia.

McKinney was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts in Millsboro. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possesses a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possesses a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully dealing with a child in a place with narcotics or dangerous drug activity and possession of marijuana. He was later released on $39,401 unsecured bond.