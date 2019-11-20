35-year-old Christina R. Morris arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Milton woman on child abuse charges.

The investigation began around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, when troopers were dispatched to Beebe Medical Center. A 12-year-old girl had been brought to the hospital by her father with significant injuries to her face. She had escaped from her home, where she was allegedly being held and abused by her mother, 35-year-old Christina R. Morris.

The police investigation found that two other children were being held at the residence on West Circle Drive in Milton, a 14-year-old male and a four-year-old female. They were taken to A.I. Dupont Children's Hospital for treatment, where the 12-year-old would later join them. Police took Morris into custody without incident.

According to police, the 12-year-old girl and 14-year old boy had been physically abused by Morris on several occasions, in which she utilized a high heel shoe, a baseball bat and belts. Morris handcuffed the 12-year-old and threatened to kill her, as well as prevented all the children from leaving the residence.

Police found the baseball bat, belts and handcuffs at the home. They also discovered that the windows of the residence were frosted and had blocks in them to prevent them from being opened.

Morris was charged with four counts of first-degree child abuse, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening and third-degree child abuse. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $128,500 cash-only bond.