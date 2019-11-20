People’s Place will host its 20th Annual Choral Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Milford Senior Center, 111 Park Ave.

The breakfast will showcase musical performances by the Milford Central Academy Chorus, Milford High School Chorus, Lake Forest High School Chorus & Resound, The Music School of Delaware String Ensemble and The Mispillion Children’s Chorus, along with breakfast prepared by Lighthouse Catering, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and local vendors to help guests start or finish their holiday shopping.

Admission is free and breakfast can be purchased at the door. $7 adults, $3 children, free for kids younger than 3. Event supports People’s Place, a nonprofit organization consisting of 10 programs which provide mental health and social service needs to Delawareans.

For more, visit peoplesplace2.com or call 422-8033, ext. 198.