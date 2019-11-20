The U.S. Senate adopted on Nov. 19 a resolution introduced by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, designating November 2019 as “National College Application Month.”

“As seniors in Delaware and across the country start to think about graduation and the adventures that come next — whether it’s heading to college, kickstarting a career or participating in a national service program — I want to encourage them to dream big,” said Coons. “For those interested in attending college, now is the time to apply. I encourage all students to talk to teachers and guidance counselors about opportunities for scholarships, grants, or financial aid — and to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. While college can be expensive, there are resources that can help students should that be the path they choose.”

The resolution urges public officials, educators, parents, students and communities to observe National College Application Month with activities and programs designed to encourage students to consider, research, and apply to college and for financial aid. It also commends those who support students throughout the college application process and who work to eliminate barriers to higher education.

To view the resolution, visit bit.ly/2D20VKs.