Zoca, 98 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Locals Appreciation Day on Nov. 14 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

Zoca will be open year-round, offering weekly specials.

Chef and owner Danio Somoza has crafted each dish with the freshest flavors, adding his twist to authentic Mexican cuisine. The event included a sampling of their modern Mexican cuisine, live music, giveaways and a cash bar. The food selection included a build-your-own taco and fajita bar and chicken quesadillas.

For more, visit zoca.resturant or call 616-2120.