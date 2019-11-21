Some fun Delaware events to dive into this weekend, from Nov. 22-24

1. What do you get when you put a comedic dragon on stage with his sidekick puppy? The answer is Piff the Magic Dragon and Mr. Piffles.

Piff garnered national attention from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” He’ll display a mix wittiness, sarcasm and wizardry as part of his comedic/magic show.

He’ll be joined with Mr. Piffles, a pup branded as the world’s only Chihuahua magician.

Piff and Mr. Piffles will conjure up laughs at The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday. COST $43-$47. INFO thegrandwilmington.org or (800) 37-GRAND.

2. With the discussion of mental health becoming an increasingly popular one, Seaford director Kevin Wishart keeps the conversation going with his indie film “Consumed.”

The project has taken nearly two decades to create, and it tells the story of a young man living with bipolar disorder.

You can see the screening of “Consumed” at the Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., Milton at 2 p.m., Sunday. COST $10. INFO miltontheatre.com or 684-3038.

3. The last time Queen tribute band 33 1/3 played the Smyrna Opera House, the group sold it out. This time they’re back by popular demand, but you’ll want to get your tickets asap while they’re still available.

Super Queen fans can buy a limited VIP ticket.

There’s only 32 of those tickets available and the perks include: drink-to-table service; $5 credit toward band merchandise per one purchase; an invitation to the cocktail party before the show starts at 6 p.m. on the third floor; and guaranteed seating in front of the stage at tables that seat four people.

The band 33 1/3 faithfully reproduces each Queen song. They’re also known to play the album “A Night at the Opera.”

You’ll hear your fave Queen jams at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Smyrna at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST $35 VIP; $20 general admission; $16 members, military and seniors; $10 children (ages 12 and younger). INFO smyrnaoperahouse.org or 653-4236.