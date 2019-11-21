Indie film screening at the Milton Theatre.

1. A rockin’ woman

Fresh off the Ladybug Festival in Milford, Christine Havrilla is a tough-as-nails frontwoman with a serious habit of rocking a plethora of stages.

Earlier this year, the rocker singer-songwriter and her band, Gypsy Fuzz, released their album “Sunless Escapade.”

With Gypsy Fuzz, Havrilla previously released a series of live sessions from 2014-2017. Those volumes were recorded in a variety of spaces such as living rooms, venues and an old church.

Havrilla will make a joyful noise in her next show at 8 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 491-6623 ADDRESS Mispillion River Brewing 255 Mullet Run St., Milford WEBSITE mispillionriverbrewing.com

2. First State indie film

With discussions increasing about the importance of addressing mental health issues, Seaford director Kevin Wishart keeps the conversation going with his indie film “Consumed.”

The project has taken nearly two decades to create, and it tells the story of a young man living with bipolar disorder.

You can see the screening of “Consumed” at 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $10.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

3. More covers than a quilt show

Celebrating 35 birthdays is a big deal. But playing over 35 years is bigger. Musician Neal Bepko has done just that.

Bepko’s musical birthday cake has over 30 candles, and the flames are still burning.

He’s the man when it comes to playing acoustic coffee covers, with a songbook including tunes of artists like Jason Mraz, James Taylor and Amos Lee.

Bepko will shine bright with some fun covers at 4:30 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 537-1500 ADDRESS Bethany Blues 6 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Bethany Beach WEBSITE bethanyblues.com