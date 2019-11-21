The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation recently donated funds to help Kent-Sussex Industries’ Nutritional Services Program purchase equipment and supplies.

This donation enables KSI’s cafeteria to provide breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack Monday through Friday at no cost to more than 175 individuals receiving services at KSI’s Skill Development Center in Milford.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation and life enrichment services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex Counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations, in order to ensure programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.