The Take Two Drama Club of Sussex Central High School will present, by special permission of Dramatists Play Service, John Cariani's classic comedy "Almost, Maine” at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Sussex Central Centre for Visual and Performing Arts, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown.

Set in the mythical town of Almost in the interior northern section of Maine — not the coast — the play shows the exact moment of multiple couples magically falling in love or tragically out of love or some quirky area in between.

"This is one of the top 25 most-produced high school plays of the last 10 years,” said Sussex Central drama teacher and Take Two advisor David Warick. “I never knew about it and I'm so glad to have the opportunity to present it to our community here at Central."

Student performers include Oriana Peterson, Ian Gigante, Kinsie Ruckle, Jensen Smith, Bailey Erskine, Blake Huffman, Makayla Guagliardo, Bailey Blewitt, Garrett Anderson, Jacob Snarsky, Andrew Radcliffe, Kaitlyn Nusz, Lillian Joseph, Jessie Morris and Bryttnei Amankwaa.

"The cast is mostly made up of talented sophomores and juniors — Central's new generation of talent,” Warick said.

The themes are for mature audiences, ages 13 and older, as the play examines many diverse types of couples in an even-handed and humorous manner.

Tickets are $10 general admission; $7 for seniors, students and military; and $5 at a special two-for-one rate for all middle school students. No one will be turned away for inability to pay, but donations and all proceeds immediately support future Take Two/SCHS dramatic productions.

Tickets for the show are available at the door, starting at 5:30 p.m.; 12:30 p.m. for matinees). Concessions and drinks will be available at separate cost.

The Take Two Drama Club is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which supports the production of plays and musicals for the students of Sussex Central High School and the surrounding communities. All ticket proceeds go directly into the production of future shows and to supporting the students of Sussex Central in studying and creating theatre.