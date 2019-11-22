Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined CNN’s Erin Burnett on Nov. 21 to discuss the impeachment inquiry.

“[It is] very clear that this was not just one phone call from President Trump to President Zelensky,” said Coons. “This was an organized, coordinated campaign to serve the domestic political benefits of President Trump against his strongest domestic political opponent, former Vice President Biden. Something that was, as Dr. Fiona Hill put it, a domestic errand that put our national security at risk.”

“[T]hat’s what I hope my Republican colleagues will be reflecting on over this Thanksgiving break is how, in our nation’s history, back in 1974, it was Republican senators, like Howard Baker of Tennessee, who put country over party and having heard the kind of evidence against President Nixon, that I think has now been presented against President Trump, went to him and said, ‘You really should rethink whether you can survive a trial in the Senate,’” said Coons.

The full interview is available at bit.ly/2rltakI.