Nanticoke Health Services will host a stroke support group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Medical Staff Conference Room of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford.

This support group provides education, community resources and emotional support to those who were affected by this life-altering event. Meetings comprise guest speakers and breakaway sessions for caregivers and stroke survivors to discuss concerns, providing support and networking. Pre-registration is not required.

For information, call 629- 6224 or visit nanticoke.org/stroke.