Santa Claus and the Rehoboth Beach Chamber of Commerce announced his hours and house location, on the Rehoboth Boardwalk at the end of Rehoboth Avenue.

Guests are encouraged to stop by and tell Santa their Christmas wish list; bring a camera for photos.

Hours are 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29; 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

The chamber thanked for their holiday help the City of Rehoboth Beach, Coastal Towing, Murphy Electric, Anderson Carpet One and Santa; and Santa House sponsors Farr Real Estate Engineering, Peninsula Paving and the Delaware Humane Association.

Those who don’t get a chance to visit Santa can leave a letter in his mailbox on the side of the house.