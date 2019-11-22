The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Route 16/Beach Highway, between Judy Road and Blacksmith Shop Road, Greenwood, from 6 a.m. Dec. 2 until mid-January 2020, for the replacement of multiple crossroad pipes between Ellendale and Greenwood.

This work will require full road closures concurrently with daytime lane closures at various locations within the corridor.

In an effort to minimize the impact to the traveling public in the summer, the road work will occur in the winter and spring months.

The regional detour takes eastbound traffic onto Route 36, turning right onto Fitzgeralds Road and then right onto US 113. Westbound traffic uses the reverse.

While local access will be maintained, motorists are strongly encouraged to utilize the regional detour to avoid delays resulting from lane closures and local detours that will occur on Route 16.

Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles will have local access.

Detour signage will be posted.