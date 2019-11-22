Thirty-five local residents who successfully completed their GED were recognized recently by Sussex Technical School District’s Adult Education Division in its first-ever GED recognition ceremony.

“You have taken a first step on the path to lifelong learning — but don’t ever stop,” said Principal Linda Eklund of the James H. Groves Adult High School. “Your family and friends supported you along the way to help you advance your lives and careers. It’s time to continue forward on your journey and pay them back.”

Sussex Tech operates the James H. Groves Adult High School in Sussex County, which offers both high school diplomas and GED opportunities for adult learners. The GED is a State of Delaware secondary credential.

Students who completed their GED over the last three years included Courtney Cannon, of Blades;

Dylan Methven and Ryan Methven, of Bridgeville; Matthew Bradford and Daniel Eby, of Delmar; Thomas Burke, of Frankford; Jason Chituck, Christina Lopez and Ernest Melson III, of Georgetown; Jacqueline Cannon, Rae’Sheed DeShields and Rachel Maisch, of Laurel; Ashley Iarussi, of Lewes; Deon Akins and Shantraille Horsey, of Lincoln; Alfred LeGree and Astra Penn, of Milford; Menna Artese, Teliam Austin, Kenneth Clegg Jr., Ramona Harmon, Jacob Parsons, Amanda Pankotai, Whitney Parker, Corey Rutledge, Brian Rentz and Trevor Walls, of Millsboro; Joshua Disharoon, of Millville; Deanna Holley, of Parkville, Maryland; Victorian West, of Rehoboth Beach; and Derly Augustin, Tylor Bartsch, Breanna Clagg, Daniel Jones and Kascey Miles, of Seaford.

Each student who attended the ceremony was awarded a $100 scholarship to enroll in Sussex Tech Adult Education Division programs within one year.

In attendance at the ceremony were officials from Sussex Technical School District, State Rep. Ruth Briggs King, and family and friends of the honorees.