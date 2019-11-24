A dump truck struck a power line on Jestice Farm Road

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a downed power line that occurred in Laurel.

The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 22, around 3:45 p.m., when troopers responded to the 31000 block of Jestice Farm Road. A dump truck had struck a power line while unloading its cargo, causing the power line to catch fire and fall to the ground. The operator exited the vehicle and went to the back of the truck. Upon touching the truck, he was struck by electricity.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Bryan Dukes of Easton, Maryland, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.