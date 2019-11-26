Downtown East Market Street in Georgetown is in the middle of a changing of the guard.

New businesses, like Café on the Circle, have opened and old businesses, like Susan’s Boutique, have moved to bigger and better spaces.

“I think the town of Georgetown has done a good job promoting our downtown area,” said Georgetown Chamber of Commerce Director Kevin Thompson. “There’s been some space available recently, a lot of growth in the Georgetown area. People want to take advantage of that.”

Starting at the western end of the street, Café on the Circle opened last week. Dagsboro’s Michael Oxbrough leased the property after he won the lottery. That’s right - he won $250,000 on a scratch-off at Georgetown’s Stockley Tavern in June.

Oxbrough, who holds a hotel and restaurant management degree, spotted the empty shop while in town for a doctor’s appointment and signed the lease a few hours later.

Café on the Circle, at 7 East Market Street, offers a wide variety of coffee, including espresso drinks and a CBD-infused coffee. For breakfast, Oxbrough serves egg sandwiches with local breakfast meats and açai bowls. The lunch menu is larger, focusing primarily on barbecue but with other sandwiches and salads.

Moving eastward, the new Maudy’s Hispanic Cuisine is at 21 East Market Street, at the corner of North Race Street. Owner Maudilia Mendez is a Georgetown resident and opened the restaurant in October. Maudy’s serves breakfast and lunch, offering a blending of American and Hispanic dishes. Staples include burritos and tacos.

You might have noticed the Caruso’s Pizza and Pasta signs going up at 101 East Market Street. The Georgetown pizza delivery stalwart will make the short move across the street within the next month or so. The state has commandeered the old property for the new family court building.

Caruso’s manager Manuel Pedraza said the new location will have more seating and be “more like a diner.” The menu will remain largely the same.

Perhaps the most visible new addition, at 128 East Market Street, is Susan’s Boutique, which moved from North Race Street a couple weeks ago. The successful formal wear business, owned by Susan Martinez, was at its former location for 14 years. The store features a wide selection of men’s, women’s and children’s clothes for weddings, proms, quinceanaras and more.

“If you have a certain budget you just have to let us know,” said Martinez’s daughter and coworker, Michelle Chinchilla. “We can always work something out.”