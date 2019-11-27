The Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10542 Old Ocean City Blvd., Ocean City, Maryland, will have a furniture sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30, with all furniture 50% off.

The thrift store, which is managed and staffed entirely by volunteers, donates all proceeds to Atlantic General Hospital, a 503(C) not-for-profit organization. The store also donates clothing to those in need through Worcester Gold and Worcester County Department of Social Services as well as to inpatients who are without sufficient clothing at discharge.

For more, visit agh.care/thriftshop or call 410-629-1447.