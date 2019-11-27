Delmarva Power made enhancements to its online interactive outage map — available at delmarva.com/outages — to provide customers with more helpful information during storm and power outage events.

These enhancements can help customers better plan when outage events occur by delivering more weather and system status information during critical events. Some enhancements customers will experience include improved map views through the use of Google Maps; better insight into the severity and duration of storms through a storm-alert banner posted directly to the outage map, and the option to overlay weather radar on the outage map; an updated interface with greater detail on the start time, cause, geographical impact and estimated restoration for an outage; and the ability to bookmark certain views of the map so customers can more easily access the area where their home or business is located.

“We know that when severe weather strikes and power outages occur, our customers want personalized information at their fingertips,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “The next generation of our outage map delivers an enhanced user experience, helping our customers make informed decisions when their service is impacted and building on our ongoing efforts to better serve our customers.”

Additionally, Delmarva Power’s outage map is also accessible through its mobile app for iPhone and Android smartphones, and gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage the type of alert they choose to receive. To download the app, visit delmarva.com/mobileapp.

When an outage occurs, Delmarva Power urges customers to contact the company immediately, either by phone to 800-898-8042 or at delmarva.com/outages, to report their outage and receive restoration information.

For more, visit delmarva.com.