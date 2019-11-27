The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation will auction Low-Digit Surf Fishing Tags starting Nov. 29, Black Friday, at usgovbid.com.

From Nov. 29 through Dec. 11, bidders will have the option to bid on 10 tags, including tags 36, 63, 125 and 225, and on six “choice” categories, ranging from tags 51 to 9999. The highest bidder in each choice category can choose a number, if not already sold, within that category.

The minimum bid for a surf fishing tag is $250. By state law, surf-fishing tags numbered 1 through 200 are limited to vehicles registered in Delaware.

The auction of low-numbered plates was authorized by the Delaware General Assembly and allows DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation to auction low-digit tags to the highest bidder. All proceeds directly benefit Delaware State Parks, which is 65% self-funded.

For more, visit destateparks.com/lowdigittags or usgovbid.com or call 739-9200.