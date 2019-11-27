The Delaware Department of Transportation advises motorists there will be lane closures on Hollymount Road, Route 24/John J. Williams Highway, and Sloan Road, Angola, for the development of the new Walden/Burton's Pond Subdivision.

Closures are set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays on Hollymount and Sloan roads, beginning Dec. 2.

Closures are are set 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily on Route 24/John J. Williams Highway between Hollymount Road and Sloan Road, beginning in March.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

These improvements consist of realigning existing Sloan Road to come out across from Hollymount Road; installing a new traffic signal at this intersection on Route 24/John J. Williams Highway; and roadway, drainage and shared-use path improvements along these roadways. The anticipated completion date for these improvements December 2020, pending weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The contractor for these improvements is George & Lynch Inc.