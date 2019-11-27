7-month-old not properly restrained

Delaware State Police arrested a couple after after a traffic stop in Bridgeville led to the discovery of a gun and marijuana.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, when a trooper observed a gray Honda Accord traveling above the posted speed limit on Coverdale Road, south of Seashore Highway, in Bridgeville. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 23-year-old Alondra Santiago of Lincoln, and the passenger, 23-year-old Wenndalon Green of Milford. Neither were wearing seatbelts, and the couple's seven-month-old child was not properly restrained. The trooper immediately observed a firearm in plain view.

Santiago and Green initially provided the trooper with false names. Once their identities were established, a computer inquiry found that Green had an active capias for traffic violations. A search of the vehicle found about 33.63 grams of marijuana and 31.97 grams of THC.

Santiago was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, providing a false statement to law enforcement, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of marijuana and traffic violations. She was later released on $35,400 unsecured bond.

Green was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, providing a false statement to law enforcement, second-degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. She was later released on $44,000 unsecured bond.