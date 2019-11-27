Rehoboth Beach will be accepting toy donations for Toys for Tots during business hours until Dec. 11.

A Toys for Tots donation box is in the lobby of City Hall and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, 229 Rehoboth Ave. New and unwrapped toys are accepted.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is the Marine Corps’ premier community action program and one of the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable causes. Over the years, it has become a traditional part of the annual holiday season within communities nationwide. The message of hope delivered through a shiny new toy at Christmas has a positive impact on children, their families and their communities.

For more, visit toysfortots.org, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.