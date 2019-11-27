To help improve water quality in Rehoboth Beach, city commissioners at their regular meeting Nov. 15 voted unanimously to pass an ordinance to amend Chapter 102 of the Municipal Code inserting new sections 102-1.1 and 102-44.1 relating to the implementation of a stormwater protection measures requirement.

The ordinance includes site preparation activity, construction activity and demolition activity disturbing 1,000 square feet of land area or more shall utilize appropriate perimeter protection, stabilized construction entrances, and stormwater inlet protection devices for construction site stormwater management. No part of any vehicle used to deliver concrete, stones, soil, sod or other construction or landscaping materials to a site shall be washed, swept or otherwise cleaned within streets or walkways in the city.

Technical sections and guidance shall adhere to the standards and specifications provided in the current version of the Delaware Erosion and Sediment Control Handbook.

“A substantial amount of work has gone into the preparation of the ordinance, including lots of consultation with such stakeholders as staff, homeowners, builders and environmental groups,” said Assistant Building Inspector Matthew Janis. “The ordinance requires construction sites to implement approved erosion and sediment control plans and to follow best management practices in their construction activities.”

For more, visit cityofrehoboth.com/businesses/permits-inspections, call 227-6181, ext. 222, or email buildingandlicensing@cityofrehoboth.com.