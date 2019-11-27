The kickoff to the 2019 holiday season Rehoboth Beach Tree Lighting and Sing-Along at the Bandstand is set for 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Clear Space Theatre Company and officially illuminate the city's most famous tree at 7 p.m. Song lyrics for the sing-along will be available to Cape Gazette subscribers in the “'Tis the Season” holiday guide insert, out Nov. 26, and newsstands Nov. 29.

Thousand attend this annual tradition, and guests are encouraged to have dinner with friends and do some holiday shopping downtown.

For more, visit rehobothbandstand.com or call 227-618, ext. 522.