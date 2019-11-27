Dover coffee shop to serve up a party in your mouth on Small Biz Saturday

In Kristin Stonesifer’s world, there’s an “i” in coffee. That’s because when you’re getting your sip on in her shop, it’s all about you.

Stonesifer is the owner of The House of Coffi at 14 E. Loockerman Plaza, Dover. Though she hasn’t decided on a promotion for Small Business Saturday (from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Stonesifer said patrons can expect something good.

House of Coffi specializes in freshly-roasted coffee and fresh spices, along with tea, lattes and espressos. The shop also includes sweet treats like muffins. Some of House of Coffi’s most popular drinks include Thai latte, kettle chai, cortado, macchiato and Ethiopian-roasted coffee.

Stonesifer said her Ethiopian coffee is no joke.

“I had a 60-year-old come in Nov. 14 and he put all his money together to buy a cup of coffee. I give him his coffee and he says, ‘Hands down, I’m not kidding’ -- and he wasn’t a talker -- ‘This is the best cup of coffee I’ve ever had in my life.’”

The charm behind Ethiopian coffee? Unlike traditional dark-roasted coffee, “it’s not going to taste dark and smokey, and it’s not gonna leave a bitter taste in your mouth,” she said.

On Small Business Saturday, Stonesifer said traffic to her shop increases by about 20%. As an owner who wants to be in business for the long haul, she said pleasing just one customer can make a big difference in the grand scheme of things.

“Small Business Saturday is a day where you can potentially bring in new customers. But then you can also have your loyal customers return,” she said.

“Recurring customers create other recurring customers,” Stonesifer added. “For example, if you come in and have a good experience, you’re going to tell your family and friends. Then they’re going to tell their family.”