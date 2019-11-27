You can find toys at any old big box store, but Sandy and Lori Smyth pride themselves on selling only high-quality toys. The Ocean View couple owns Tidepool Toys and Games in Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island and Kids’ Ketch in Lewes.

“When my kids were getting ready to go to school, I decided to do some part time work and we opened our first store on the Bethany boardwalk,” said Lori. “And we found out we both really enjoyed it and had a passion for it.”

The Smyths opened Tidepool in Bethany in 2011 and have since opened another in Fenwick Island. On January 1, 2019, they took over Kids’ Ketch in Lewes. Their stores carry over 5,000 different products.

For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday weekend (including Sunday), all three stores will feature 20% off Calico Critters, a popular miniature line. On Saturday, all holiday merchandise is 20% off. Kids’ Ketch will have 20% off select winter clothing.

There’s something special for the kids, too. Mrs. Hopscotch, of Calico Critter fame, will appear at Tidepool in Bethany from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and at Kids’ Ketch in Lewes Sunday (Dec. 1) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Kids can meet and take photos with Mrs. Hopscotch, and enjoy tea party refreshments and a craft.

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m., Tidepool in Bethany will host Erica Morgan for a signing of her book, “A Shark Tooth Fairy Tale.” Morgan is an 18-year-old author from Severna Park, Maryland, who grew up spending summers in Bethany Beach and working at the toy store.

For more information, call Tidepool Bethany (302-539-8697), Tidepool Fenwick (302-581-0241) or Kids’ Ketch Lewes (645-8448).