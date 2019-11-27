SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, donated $5,000 to the Rehoboth Beach Fire Volunteer Co.

“SoDel Care’s mission is to have a positive impact on the community in which we do business,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “We are headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, and the fire company is so vital — not only to the city, but also to the communities around Rehoboth.”

Members of the fire company attended the soft opening at Thompson Island Brewing Co., the 12th restaurant under the SoDel Concepts umbrella.

“It was fun having them kick off the brewpub,” Kammerer said. "They do a great job facilitating community events in our area, responding to fires, crises and people in need. We appreciate all of the volunteer work they do."

