Tanger Outlets Rehoboth’s “Mile of Style,” 35000 Midway Outlet Drive, 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive and 36720 Bayaside Outlet Drive, will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and will remain open through Black Friday shopping, closing at 10 p.m. Nov. 29.

Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 30 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

Selfies with Santa will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a meet-and-greet with the Winter Queen, her sister and their snowman friend will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

For more, visit tangeroutlet.com.