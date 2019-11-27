The victim was found deceased in a car.

Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville.

The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, when troopera were dispatched to the 11000 block of Evans Drive for a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, they located a blue Honda Civic stationary in a lightly wooded area just off of the roadway. The driver and sole occupant was unresponsive. Troopers determined that that he had sustained gunshot wounds and was deceased.

The 45-year-old Bridgeville male was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and later turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect information at this time. The incident remains under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

