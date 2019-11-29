Delaware Technical Community College’s men’s basketball team won two games and lost one this past week, improving to 3-3 on the season, the college announced Nov. 27.

Del Tech lost to Raritan Valley Community College 87-76 on Nov. 19. Yshaan Butcher, of Wilmington, scored 24 points, while Rashaan Butler, of Wilmington, had 20 points. Ryan Cason, of Claymont, added 17 points, and Jerome Mitchell, of Delmar, had eight assists.

Del Tech picked up a win over Mercer County Community College 70-67 on Nov. 23. Butler led the way with 27 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Butcher had 18 points and five assists, and Jared McGarrity, of Clearwater, Florida, had 16 points and five rebounds.

Finally, Del Tech beat Rowan College at Burlington County 73-64 on Nov. 26. Butcher led the way with 27 points, while Butler added 18, and McGarrity had 11.

Del Tech hosts Essex County College at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Del Tech’s Stanton Campus. Admission is free.

For more, visit dtcc.edu/athletics or follow dtccathletics on Instagram.