Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats’ outdoor patio, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, will host its Pop-Up Tree-Lighting, an off-centered holiday celebration for the whole family, at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

The event will include a complimentary hot chocolate and hot apple cider bar with beverages served by cheerful elves; a lineup of warm cocktails, like spiked apple cider, spiked hot chocolate and mulled wine; live Christmas carols by local musician Savannah Shockley; take-your-own festive holiday photos; and the official lighting of the restaurant’s 13-foot Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m.

During its Pop-Up Tree-Lighting, Brewings & Eats will host a coat drive to benefit Code Purple, a Delaware-based nonprofit that provides temporary housing to those in need when temperatures fall below freezing. Donations of both new and gently-used coats are welcomed and appreciated.

For more, visit dogfish.com.