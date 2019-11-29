The Milton-based Hook PR & Marketing team will share tips at a series of brand storytelling workshops at three Delaware locations in December.

The workshops are open to for-profit and nonprofit leaders who want to understand how stories sell business and are ready to craft a strong brand narrative.

The 90-minute small-group workshop will review the basics of brand messaging, the science of storytelling and the importance of developing a strong digital presence for growth. Specifics include why stories lead to business growth; how to showcase a brand story so it resonates with clients; what a brand promise should include; and which storytelling techniques are most effective for small businesses.

Workshops will start at 8:30 a.m. Sessions will be held Dec. 5 at the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, 435 N. Dupont Highway, Dover; Dec. 6 at the Hook PR & Marketing office, 16394 Samuel Paynter Blvd., Suite 203, Milton; and Dec. 13 at Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, 827 E. Market St. The cost is $99.

“The rise of digital marketing makes it even more important for businesses to connect with their target audience in a meaningful way,” said Patricia Rivera, founder of Hook PR & Marketing. “Storytelling provides that connection and that humanity that helps brands stand apart.”

For registration and more, visit hookpr.com/story-workshops.