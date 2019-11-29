The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Natural Resources Police units from Delaware State Parks, the Division of Fish & Wildlife and the Environmental Crimes Unit have teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys for children in local communities for the holidays.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages, and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities nationwide.

Toys will be accepted through Dec. 12 at the following drop-off locations:

— All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo, from 8 a.m. to 4p.m. Mondays through Fridays;

— Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County, 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays;

— Environmental Crimes Unit offices at 715 Grantham Lane, New Castle, and 97 Commerce Way, Suite 106, Dover, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays;

— DNREC Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; and various locations and events throughout the state attended by Natural Resources Police officers.

For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys can be donated, contact andrew.manning@delaware.gov or 855-2113, brooke.mitchell@delaware.gov or 739-9913, or rebecca.schuman@delaware.gov, or 739-9401.