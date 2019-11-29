Outstanding Dreams Alpaca Farm, 24480 Pinetown Road, Preston, Maryland, will host its annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7.

Their retail store offers a range of fiber products, apparel and accessories crafted from the fleece of alpacas, and visitors can stroll the farm and meet a herd of alpacas as well as Mrs. Claus, who will share some of her holiday treats.

Owners Phil and Vickie will be on hand to answer questions about these lovable creatures and visitors can even see the animals up close. Bring a camera for photo opportunities.

For more, call 410-673-2002 or visit facebook.com/outstandingdreamsfarm.