The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. will host this year’s Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade and Cookies with Santa event, set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

This year’s parade is being presented by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. with the support of the City of Rehoboth Beach and Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The parade will line up on the North Side of Town using Fifth Street, Henlopen Avenue and Columbia Avenue with some groups also lining up on Sussex Street. Watch for parking and travel restrictions on the day of the parade.

People marching in the parade will be directed toward the left lane as they come in on Rehoboth Avenue, where they will be directed around the circle and onto Henlopen Avenue toward their lineup stakes.

People coming to Rehoboth to watch the parade are asked to move to the right lane as they come in on Rehoboth Avenue and then straight up Rehoboth Avenue from the Traffic Circle or come into Rehoboth Avenue from State Road or Bayard Avenue from Coastal Highway. The Convention Center Parking lot will be open for parking during the parade and for Santa’s Christmas Party.

Parade marchers and watchers are reminded that there is construction on the Coastal Highway Canal Bridge and to allow travel time for any congestion from the construction or parade lineup.

Residents, guests, visitors and family home for the holidays can watch the parade, island lights, the Christmas tree and the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa Claus will host his Christmas Party in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., after the parade with refreshments and a gift for all children.

Parade registration forms are available at rehobothbeachfire.com.

For more, call 542-6802 or visit rehobothbeachfire.com.