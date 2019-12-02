Fair is free and open to the public

On Monday, Dec. 16, the New Castle County Police Department’s Hero Help program, in partnership with the US Attorney’s Office and atTAcK Addiction, will host the “Hope for the Holidays” addiction and mental health resource fair at the Route 9 Library in New Castle.

The holiday workshop will feature public safety leaders, health care experts, and treatment providers, who will discuss their roles and services offered in response to the nationwide addiction and mental health crisis.

Volunteers from atTAcK Addiction will offer tools and guidance to empower family members who are dealing with addiction issues to make informed decisions when navigating obstacles in addiction and mental health.

Free emergency kits featuring Naloxone, a medication called an “opioid antagonist” used to counter the effects of opioid overdose, and training on how to administer the drug, will also be available.

Immediate access to treatment will also be available.

The resource fair is free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, or register in advance at usaodetraining.org/bringingfamiliestogether.

The Home for the Holidays addiction and mental health resource fair is Monday, Dec. 16, 6 to 8 p.m., t the Route 9 Library, 3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle.

ABOUT HERO HELP

Started in 2016, Hero Help is a county-sponsored program that will provide assessment and treatment instead of arrest to eligible drug addicts who voluntarily seek help.

The program is not open to violent criminals, gang members, drug dealers, weapon offenders or anyone with a long criminal record, current or pending domestic violence charges or violence against law enforcement officers.

Participants also must agree to intake with a substance abuse counselor, review of past and present criminal charges, and to admission to a rehabilitation facility.

The goal of Hero Help is to not depend on criminal arrests alone to combat addiction and the crime it causes, according to the website.

Instead, Hero Help “can provide a greater opportunity for those seeking treatment to overcome their addiction and prevent each individual from engaging in criminal activity to support their addiction.”

For more information on eligibility, visit nccde.org/1266/HERO-HELP-Program.

ABOUT ATTACK ADDICTION

The non-profit atTAcK Addiction group was created in memory of teenager Tyler Armstrong Keister, after his accidental overdose.

The founders’ mission is to raise awareness about the disease of addiction, and remove the stigma attached to addiction, by “educating communities, assisting families in their quest for information and supporting those in recovery,” the website states.

Outreach efforts include speaking at schools, prisons, and any other venues where there is an interest in learning more about the disease of addiction.

For more information, visit attackaddiction.org.