Making a photo stop just minutes west of Newark.

Santa is coming to Milburn Orchards, Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Milburn Orchards is just a few minutes west of Newark at 1495 Appleton Rd., Elkton.

One free photo with Santa to each family. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own cameras. Nothing to buy. Additional prints can be purchased.

See htttp://www.milburnorchards.com/Christmas.

410-398-1349