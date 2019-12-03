Secretary of Education Susan Bunting recognized 17 schools from across the state on Dec. 3 for their students’ academic achievement.

The students showed exceptional performance on state tests or made remarkable progress in closing the achievement gaps between student groups, including those from low-income families, racial minority groups and students with disabilities.

Each building named a 2019 Recognition School will receive an $8,000 award. Funding for the awards comes from the state's school improvement funds. Two buildings were named a School of Continued Excellence because they earned Recognition School honors last year and had outstanding performance again this year. Those schools are not eligible for a financial award again until 2020. Two buildings also will be recognized as National ESEA Distinguished Schools.

The Recognition School awards were created by legislation passed by the Delaware General Assembly in 2009.

Representatives from all of the honored schools gathered at Capital School District’s North Dover Elementary School for an awards ceremony.

The 2019 winners are Beacon Middle School, Cape Henlopen School District, Recognition School, Dave Frederick, principal; Christiana High School and Middle School Honors Academy, Christina School District, National ESEA Distinguished and Recognition School, Eunique Lawrence, principal; John M. Clayton Elementary School, Indian River School District, Recognition School, Allisa Booth, principal; Frederick Douglass Elementary School, Seaford School District, Recognition School, Carol Leveillee, principal; Forest Oak Elementary School, Red Clay School District, Recognition School, Erin NeCastro, principal and Shane Rifenburg, acting principal; Allen Frear Elementary School, Caesar Rodney School District, Recognition School, Julie Lavender, principal, and Barbara Miklus, acting principal; Georgetown Middle School, Indian River School District, Recognition School, David Hudson, principal; Love Creek Elementary School, Cape Henlopen School District, Recognition School, Lisa Morris, principal; R. Elisabeth Maclary Elementary School, Christina School District, Recognition School, Bartley Dryden, principal; Joseph M. McVey Elementary School, Christina School District, Recognition School, David Wilkie, principal; Milton Elementary School, Cape Henlopen School District, Recognition School, Beth Conaway, principal; North Dover Elementary School, Capital School District, Recognition School, Shani Benson, principal; Rehoboth Elementary School, Cape Henlopen School District, National ESEA Distinguished and Recognition School, Amanda Archambault, principal; Lulu M. Ross Elementary School, Milford School District, Recognition School, Cynthia McKenzie, principal; Star Hill Elementary School, Caesar Rodney School District, Recognition School, Katie Fitzgerald, principal; West Park Place Elementary School, Christina School District, School of Continued Excellence, Tracy Novack, principal; and Etta J. Wilson Elementary School, Christina School District, School of Continued Excellence, Natalie Birch, principal.