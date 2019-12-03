The Delaware Office of Highway Safety coordinated DUI checkpoints on Thanksgiving Eve in each county statewide, from 10 p.m. Nov. 27 to 2 a.m. Nov. 28.

Working together with the Delaware State Police and local law enforcement, OHS supported three DUI checkpoints across the state. A total of 65 officers worked 390 hours combined and saw 1,463 vehicles come through the checkpoints.

In Delaware, officers made six DUI arrests and netted an additional 58 traffic arrests or citations for various infractions, including six seatbelt assessments, seven drug arrests and the apprehension of one wanted person.

“It is our goal to remove impaired drivers from Delaware roadways and prevent tragedies during this holiday season,” said Richard Klepner, deputy director, Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “OHS would like to thank Delaware State Police, the many local law enforcement agencies, as well as other safety partners like DelDOT for their participation with this activation of Checkpoint Strikeforce. Their continued commitment empowers our efforts during this most dangerous time of year."

OHS will coordinate the next Checkpoint Strikeforce effort on Dec. 14. Three DUI checkpoints will occur statewide, as well as DUI patrols, to deter individuals from driving while impaired.