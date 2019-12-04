32-year-old William Williams charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar man after finding a one-pot meth lab.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, members of the Governor’s Task Force were contacted by probation and parole officers. The officers had located components indicative of a one-pot methamphetamine lab in a Delmar shed while conducting an administrative warrant on 32-year-old William Williams.

A total of 0.52 grams of methamphetamine and materials used in its manufacturing were seized. No evacuations were ordered as it was determined there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents.

Williams was taken into custody at the residence and charged with knowingly operating or attempting to operate a clandestine laboratory, possession with intent to deliver/manufacturing a controlled substance and possesses/consumes a controlled or counterfeit substance. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,500 secured bond.