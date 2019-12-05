Debbie Short, founder of a nonprofit transition home for women recovering from life controlling addictions, was honored with the 2019 Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Award.

In 2016, Short founded the Barbara K. Brooks Transition House in Georgetown to honor the lifelong work of her late sister, a nurse and longtime advocate for women’s health care concerns. The home provides a safe, sober and structured living environment for women who have completed addiction rehabilitation.

“She is a strong leader and advocate for these women, offering mentoring and guidance as they transition back into society,” said Lossie Freeman, commissioner on the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Services, during the award ceremony Oct. 29 at Dover Downs.

The Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards are sponsored by the Office of the Governor; the Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of State Service Centers; the State Office of Volunteerism; and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service.

Through the Brooks House, Short helps women break the cycle of addiction, developing and living meaningful lives and reuniting families. In small group settings, women support each other while learning about personal finance, job skills and searches, social interaction and spiritual growth.

Short said she was honored by the recognition and support she has received for her mission. Since 2016, she has partnered with local businesses, community organizations, government entities and health care facilities to empower residents to become successful citizens.

“Success looks different to each of them. Sometimes it’s about working to obtain a driver’s license to become more self-sufficient, to others it means finding meaningful employment,” said Short.

Short is also employed as director of human resources at Mid South Audio. She lives in Georgetown with her husband, Kevin Short.

For more on Barbara K. Brooks Transition House, visit brookshome.org.